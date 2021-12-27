WEST UNION — A bench trial to determine whether a former Clermont man is a sexually violent predator and should be civilly committed is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Fayette County Courthouse.
The trial of Max Evan Meharry Stone, 46, is expected to last one day.
According to court documents, the trial was rescheduled from Nov. 10 because an expert witness for the defense had a scheduling conflict with another trial. The witness also needed more time to review materials for the case and render his report.
Because of a brain injury suffered in a motorcycle crash in 2003, Stone, 46, is not competent to stand trial in criminal court, according to District Court Judge Richard D. Stochl’s ruling on Aug. 11.
Stone had been charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of incest for incidents between January 2006 and December 2011.
So, unable to gain a criminal conviction, the state on Jan. 11, 2019, petitioned to have him civilly committed.