Nancy Meyer is more than the only paid employee at the Community Kitchen Cupboard, which operates from the lower level of First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E.
“She does way more than we pay her for,” said Carol Hamilton, a member of the board that oversees the Cupboard, the Oelwein Area Council of Churches.
On Tuesday, Meyer received the Clapper award from Oelwein Chamber and Area Development’s Positively Oelwein Committee.
“Mary Kalb and I nominated Nancy together because she does a fantastic job,” Hamilton said.
“She works very well with the clients and all the volunteers that the Cupboard uses. She’s a bright energetic, happy personality down at the Cupboard and we could never thank her enough for what she does.”
In the three years that Meyer has worked there, Hamilton has observed a “day and night difference” in the Cupboard.
“It’s continued to grow because she utilizes the volunteer force in ways we never did before,” Hamilton said. “They’re happy, they’re busy. We probably have twice the volunteers we did three years ago.”
Meyer and Hamilton drive the trucks twice a week to bring the food in for distribution from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and 1-4 p.m. Friday. Call then if wishing to volunteer, 319-283-3595, because there is no voicemail.
“They (the volunteers) unload everything, they sort it, count it, give it away at the window,” Hamilton said. Volunteers also return the bread racks and recycle the used cardboard.
“These things are not being found in the trash anymore,” Hamilton said.
“One of our volunteers took on the job of keeping order in the storage room. That’s a huge issue so we’re always keeping our stock current,” she said.
Other volunteers load the truck on Fridays and unload it, and pick up the purple Fareway bags that people donate on Tuesdays.
“They have taken on more roles because they want to help,” Hamilton said. “It’s with Nancy’s leadership, it’s wonderful.
“We seldom lose a volunteer unless they move away or can’t do it anymore physically, and we keep bringing in new ones. I credit that to them being very happy with what they’re doing and it’s a good cause. Nancy has a vibrant personality that people respond to and that’s a lot of it as well.”
“The businesses and community members of Oelwein are very generous to the Cupboard and that’s very much appreciated,” Hamilton said. “We couldn’t survive without being where we’re at.”
Cupboard records trace its existence back to 1974, Hamilton noted.