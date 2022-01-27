In the Wednesday, Jan. 26 front page article regarding the Shopping Dash fundraiser for Oelwein Celebration, Inc., the story also mentions the upcoming pro-wrestling event to be held in the Oelwein High School gym. It mentions a “weapons of choice” event in which spectators bring the weapons to be used.
The Oelwein Community School District emphasizes that no weapons of any kind are permitted on school grounds and persons attending the event should be aware they cannot bring anything of that kind with them.