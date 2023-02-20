Kayla Voges hopes to study psychology after graduating with her sense of humor intact.
“My favorite memory in high school is when I realized I passed physics,” wrote Voges, who is part of the Oelwein High School Class of 2023. “I do not like science at all.”
Kayla’s mom, Kamie Voges, is widowed. Kayla’s siblings are Katelyn Brennan, Dylan Voges, Austin Brennan and Alana Voges.
Her favorite activity was volleyball.
“It distracted me from what I was going through in reality,” she said.
Following high school, she plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa and earn her psychology degree after finishing general education credits at Hawkeye Community College.