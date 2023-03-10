Wapsie Valley High School senior Mason Harter credits involvement in sports and activities for easing the transition from Sigourney High his sophomore year.
Mason is the son of Andy and Jeni Harter. His siblings are Peyton (married to Madison) Crawford, and Carson Crawford.
Among his many memories throughout high school, “one that sticks out is all of the Homecoming activities my senior year. It was a lot of fun with friends, classmates and the community,” Mason said.
Harter took part in football, basketball, track, FFA and Student Council.
Football afforded him a varsity letter and honors as an all-district and all-state team selection and the Oelwein Daily Register Football Player of the Year.
Basketball netted him a letter, all-conference, all-conference MVP and all-state honors.
In track, his shuttle hurdle team raced to third-place at state, and he lettered.
After high school, Harter plans to major in conservation management and play football at Upper Iowa University.