West Central senior John Tyler enjoys working on his car and woodworking.
“Hardworking, kind (and) empathetic,” is how he described himself.
John is the son of Zachary and Lois Tyler and brother of Jed.
Football and basketball were among his activities. In football, he made the 2022 all-ODR offensive second-team for 8 Man-3, charting 560 yards receiving, 21.5 per catch, four touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
He listed memorable moments as “pranks with Mrs. Wells.”
After high school, he plans to get an electrical apprenticeship. He would like to play college basketball.