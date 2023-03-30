Wapsie Valley senior Maesi Wahl is involved with dance and agriculture, pursuits she will continue in college. She enjoys “nontraditional” sports like tractor pulling, and is an avid volunteer.
Maesi is involved in FFA and 4-H, showing horses, chickens, dogs, rabbits and dairy.
Her favorite sport or hobby is tractor pulling. She has competed every summer since age 14 — rules on mass gatherings permitting — pulling one of her three Farmalls.
The dances and prom, Maesi said, stood out among her favorite high school memories.
She’s also a student of dance, having taken lessons since age 2 at her mom’s studio, Holli’s Academy of Dance in Cedar Falls. She is versed in ballet, pointe, tap, “and my favorite is hip-hop!”
Maesi and her mom, Holli Powell, live in Tripoli.
Maesi started Bonnie’s Blankets as a 14-year-old freshman, “to give back to kids in the hospitals,” she said. Since 2019, Bonnie’s Blankets has donated over 200 blankets made by community volunteers like Maesi to children all over the U.S. battling illnesses such as cancer.
“I do it on my own time, I don’t get paid,” Maesi said.
“The community reaches out to help make blankets and donate material as well,” she said.
The organization is named for Maesi’s “Church Grandma,” Bonnie Freese, who attended the congregation Maesi did as a little girl, Open Bible in Waterloo.
Freese, says the Bonnie’s Blankets website, “had a huge heart for children... Maesi formed a special bond with our Church Grandma and spent many Sundays curled up in the seat next to her or close to her side during or after service.”
Bonnie was battling cancer and in 2018, died from it.
“My mom and I had given her a tie blanket with owls on it, so I just thought that she was kind of everyone’s grandma in the church, I should pass on her legacy and do more good with it by making and donating these blankets to little kids,” Maesi told the Daily Register.
Bonnie’s Blankets donations have been delivered to hospitals in and out of state, ranging from as near as Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City; Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; and also to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. For details, see bonniesblankets.org.
Maesi has signed with the dance team at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls where she will study equine management.