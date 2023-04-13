Senior Chloe Kullen has participated in volleyball, choir, show choir and track while attending the Oelwein Online High School program.
“Being able to go to prom with my best friend,” was among her cherished memories.
In volleyball, “traveling and meeting new people” meant the activity helped create memories, as well.
Chloe is the daughter of Kristin McGraw and Nathan Kullen.
She is still enrolled in Oelwein Online, has moved to Cedar Rapids and is working at Hy-Vee “for a little while until I find something new.”