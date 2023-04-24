Oelwein High School senior Jory Mortenson most enjoyed dance at Northeast Iowa Dance Academy, marching band and cross country among her activities, while a band trip to Florida and interacting with a school dog were memorable. After high school, she plans to study architecture.
Going to Florida with the band was among her top two high school memories. This trip included seeing Disney World, a first visit to the beach, and the Kennedy Space Center.
Hanging out in Patti Kuennen’s room with Winnie the dog and teaching Winnie new tricks was her other top memory.
She earned recognition through honor band, all-academic honors from the North Iowa Cedar League and a varsity letter in cross country as a junior.
She was among “some of NIDA’s advanced students” who were honored to dance with international Celtic musicians during the Christmas with the Celts show at the Williams Performing Arts Center last Nov. 27. The choreography was done by NIDA owner Anna Kerns and the students themselves.
Getting her motorcycle license also ranked among her noted achievements.
Her advice to underclassmen: “Put yourself out there and do activities.”
Jory’s parents are Tim and Rachel Mortenson. Her siblings are Selenka and Ryan Mortenson.
Jory plans to attend the University of Kansas for a master’s in architecture.