Senior Emma Marie Rawleigh took part in both Concert Choir and basketball at Oelwein High School, citing her experience in basketball as particularly enjoyable. Outside school, she “wouldn’t trade” the four years she has spent working as a nursing assistant at Oelwein Health Care Center.
“I’ve always been outgoing,” Rawleigh said, noting she loved playing sports. “My favorite activity would be basketball.”
Emma is the daughter of Elizabeth Toms and Joshua Steinbronn and the granddaughter of Holly Rawleigh and William Rawleigh (deceased). Her siblings are Alivia LaFond, Blake Toms, Faith Steinbronn and Braden Steinbronn.
She can look back and laugh about her first science project her sophomore year.
“I was so excited to show Mr. (Derek) Kuennen and (I) dropped it onto the classroom floor and broke it,” Rawleigh wrote.
Rawleigh has been a Certified Nursing Assistant at Oelwein Health Care Center, owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, for four years now and says she “wouldn’t trade it for anything else.”
She plans to pursue a nursing degree at Northeast Iowa Community College.