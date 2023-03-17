Senior Caleb McGee lettered in bowling and academic excellence at North Fayette Valley and has enjoyed art class.
Of art, “It gives me a chance to express my true feelings,” he said.
His best memory is of a trip to Camp Courageous.
“I learned that I can do anything as long as I try,” he said.
McGee bowled with the TigerHawks varsity squad.
Among his activities, McGee has kept busy working at the high school coffee shop.
He also enjoys working with computers, reading and video gaming.
Caleb’s mom is Jenny McGee, his grandparents are Lonnie and Roberta Schlitter, and he said he’s “lucky to have my great-grandmother, Jo Schlitter.”
After high school, he plans to take classes on computers to work in that field.