Starmont senior and all-around athlete Lane German will cherish “becoming a district champion for wrestling and a two-time conference champion.”
“I have done it my whole life and (am) going to continue to wrestle in college,” German said.
German won the 1A district title at 113 pounds on Feb. 11 at MFL MarMac. He qualified for state by wrestleback his freshman year and was in his third district championship match — 2020 at 106, 2022 and 2023 at 113. On Feb. 11, he pulled out a 9-3 decision.
In addition to wrestling, German stayed active in football, cross country, track and field, baseball, band and choir.
He was elected to student council, was honored as athlete of the year and was on the honor roll.
Lane’s parents are Steve and Jessie German. His siblings are Kari and Taylor German.
He plans to major in kinesiology at Coe College and continue his studies in the field of physical therapy. At Coe, he will also be a multi-sport athlete, continuing his wrestling, cross-country and track and field careers.