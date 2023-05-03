From her array of high school activities, Starmont senior Megan Brase identified participation in the school’s speech program as her best-loved.
“Speech has consistently been my favorite high school activity,” she indicated. “It has a sense of community, and we all get to show our talents to the people who are interested in them.”
In addition to her involvement in speech, music has also been a focal point for Brase, whose plans after graduation include attending Wartburg College and majoring in music education and music therapy.
It was music that also provided her with a favorite high school memory.
“I was sitting in one of our music practice rooms with Anthony Stocks and he was laying on his stomach on a piano bench,” Brase explained. “Out of nowhere, he began laughing hysterically. He laughed for at least 10 minutes straight. I remember that at one point he said ‘I can’t see’ and the reason he couldn’t see was just because his eyes were closed. After he calmed down, I asked him why he laughed so hard.
“He said he had no idea.”
A full catalogue of Brase’s activities include school musicals, plays, large group speech, individual speech, 4-H, robotics, dance team, spirit squad, band, pep band, choir, Meistersinger honor choir, being a VBS volunteer, youth group, vocal contests and community theater. Her honors, meanwhile, reflect both her excellence in and outside the classroom, having come in the areas of choir and speech as well as academics.
Regarding the latter, Brase said, “I have been on Star Honor Roll all four years of high school.”
Megan’s parents are Daniel and Beth, while her siblings include older sister Madeline and younger brother Micah. Her dogs are Huckleberry Finn and Ace.