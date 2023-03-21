Senior Kane Schmitz played baseball, basketball and football at Wapsie Valley and hopes to study business after graduating. Baseball was his favorite activity and his best memory.
“The enjoyment of being with friends,” he said, drove his selection of baseball as his favorite. Although “all senior seasons for all sports” stood out, he selected a fond memory of the “bus ride home after a big win in baseball sophomore year. Everyone was so excited and it was a great time.”
Kane’s parents are Kurt and Jackie Schmitz. His siblings are Kiley and Jay Schmitz.
After graduating, he plans to pursue a business transfer program at Hawkeye Community College.