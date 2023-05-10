The performing arts earned top placement among Wapsie Valley senior Isabella Ryherd’s high school activities and memories.
“There are so many ways to get involved in the arts,” she explained. Through high school, Ryherd participated in choir, band, theater, FFA, volleyball, basketball, football management, archery and softball.
Going to see The Blue Man Group and the Broadway Musical “Chorus Line” in Chicago on a high school music trip, and “getting to sing with everyone involved in choir for the past six years,” Ryherd said, were her favorite memories.
Isabella is the daughter of Ben and Katrina Ryherd. Her brothers are Hayden Ryherd and Gavon Worthy.
After high school, she plans to attend the Kirkwood Community College nursing program in Cedar Rapids to work toward a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.