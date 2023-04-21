West Central senior Brooks Ingels’ prized possession is his grandpa’s pliers.
He lists farming among his hobbies, along with hunting and hanging out with friends. He says he could not live without his cows, and, someday, he would like to own a farm.
Fittingly, he intends to study diesel mechanics at Hawkeye Community College.
Brooks’ parents are Jeff and Alli. He named his dad as his greatest influence in a school yearbook survey. His siblings are Ty and Cooper.
He’ll remember fourth grade with “Mrs. Unwin and Mrs. Kleitch.”
For football senior year, he was selected first-team 8-man 3 and second-team all-ODR quarterback. He had a combined 1,391 yards passing and 131 yards rushing.
For basketball as a senior, he was honorable mention in the all-Upper Iowa Conference.
“Outgoing, friendly (and) busy” is how he described himself.
To underclassmen, he advised in a yearbook survey: Don’t procrastinate.