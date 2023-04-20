Bryce “Bruce” Tellin could not live without “my vital organs,” the West Central senior said in a school yearbook survey.
“Funny, nerd(y) and sarcastic” is how Tellin described himself.
He aspires to a job in engineering — mechanical or aerospace — with a secret ambition to do voice acting.
Bryce is the son of Jennifer and Ray Tellin and brother to Macey.
Tellin has been involved in theater since sophomore year.
He has a lead role in “The Education of Angels,” showing at 7 p.m. both this Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, at the school auditorium. He plays the main human role, Dave Clark, a man deciding whether to remarry, whose big internal struggle Tellin summarized as “learning to think for himself.”
His favorite acting role in high school was that of William in “The Gift of the Magi.” In it, he got to sing a song, “King of the Isle,” with Alan Streittmatter’s character, Jim, on the ukulele, and a slew of hula dancers, about living on an island.
A generally memorable moment that he shared in the yearbook survey, was “fracturing my leg/foot my senior year.”
He listed one hobby, beyblade collecting, in the survey.
Based on a successful manga, an anime about beyblades originally aired in Japan in 2001 to promote a toy line, per beyblade.fandom.com.
The Comic Book Review website explains the toy.
“Beyblades are finely-engineered devices that go beyond a common toy top and take gaming off the screens and puts it into the hands of Beyblade enthusiasts. Unlike a video game, the best Beyblades are a toy you can physically manipulate, assemble and customize, and then the game requires strategizing to win against opponents,” CBR reports.
With that in mind, Tellin’s prized possession is “a 1-in-100 Beyblade that goes for $300-plus.”
To underclassmen, he advised in the yearbook survey: Take college classes as soon as possible.