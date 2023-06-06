Enlisting in the Marines is in the plan for recent West Central graduate Anthony Kephart, he told the yearbook.
“Bus rides home from sporting events” provided memorable moments.
He describes himself as easy-going, hardworking and a crafter, and enjoys riding dirt bikes — most prizing his motorcycle, as well as golfing and hiking.
One day, he would like to learn another language.
The son of Amy and the late John Kephart, he says his parents are his greatest influence. His siblings are Rachael, Samantha, Crystal and Kirisa.
“Take opportunities,” he advised underclassmen.