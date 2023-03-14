Today

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Clearing skies later. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.