In addition to being a four-sport athlete all four years — except when COVID canceled golf — Oelwein High School senior Emma Smock stayed active volunteering and mentoring, and was voted Homecoming Queen this past fall.
What she most enjoyed, though, was time with friends and playing softball.
“Not having school to think about and just playing a game she loves with her teammates made her high school years fly by,” wrote her mom, who interviewed her.
Emma’s parents are Todd and Deena Smock. Her older brothers are Hunter and Cooper.
Emma has enjoyed all the friendships she has made throughout the years and credited being friends with people at every grade level as a positive way to get to know others, make an impact through role modeling and learn to recognize that everyone has a story to tell.
She stayed involved in athletics, playing softball five years (four as a varsity starter), volleyball and basketball four years (three each on varsity, and was a starter in volleyball) and three years of golf owing to the COVID-19 shutdown in spring 2020 (all three on varsity).
Smock earned several conference honors.
For softball, she made the First Team All-Conference junior year and the Second-Team All-Conference as a sophomore.
For basketball, she was named First Team All-Conference senior year. She was Honorable Mention All-Conference in volleyball senior year.
All-Conference Academic honors have been afforded her in all of her sports. Coaches have recognized her with several awards in basketball, volleyball and softball.
Smock has been recognized four months as Booster Club Athlete of the month and was the 2021-2022 Booster Club Athlete of the Year.
Smock was active in vocal music, as well, with four years each of choir, the women’s Belle Voce and Show Choir.
She was on the Student Leadership Team for four years as a mentor for eighth- and fifth-graders.
She belonged to FFA for two years and the National Honor Society when an upperclassman.
With all that, she still found time to put in the volunteer hours to be recognized as a member of Silver Cord.
Smock has been awarded for her dedication and putting in “Whatever it Takes” at OHS.
She was recognized as Husky Fan of the Week during football season senior year.
Her high school career tells the story of her enjoying sports and helping others. Fittingly, she chose to further her studies in a field that involves doing both.
Emma will be attending Wartburg College for a pre-physical therapy program while competing on the Knights’ women’s golf team.
Her brother, Cooper, also attends Wartburg, and plays football for the Knights.
After her undergraduate work, Emma plans to pursue her Doctorate in Physical Therapy.