Treyton Wurzer identified his participation in basketball as a defining experience of his time at Sumner Fredericksburg High School.
Not only did the senior note that his participation in the endeavor constituted his favorite memory, he also ranked it as his favored school activity.
As a special memory, he identified “Hanging out in the locker room before basketball games” as foremost.
Wurzer’s activities, meanwhile, included roles in both the FFA and cross country in addition to competing on the hardwood, though it was the latter which became his favorite, he wrote, “because I enjoyed playing the sport and hanging out with the team.”
Following graduation, Wurzer plans to attend Northeast Iowa Community College and enroll in the school’s John Deere Tech program as preparation for a career in farming.