Recent West Central graduate Shawn Murphy enjoys studying politics, “watching good shows” and socializing.
Since graduating, he plans to become involved in political campaigns and pursue the field of law. One day, he would like to live in Florida.
He’s the son of Shawn Murphy Sr. and Jolene Murphy. Siblings are Cheyenne, Chastity and Christina.
Since he mentioned it as a hobby, he listed favorite TV shows as “Yellowstone” and “Freedom Writers.”
He listed Mrs. Huckins’ classroom as a memorable moment, noting “if you know, you know.”
To underclassmen, he advised, “Set goals and pursue them, even when they seem unreachable.”