Once in college, senior Jaxon Weber plans to continue in track and electrical and computer engineering, two areas he enjoyed and excelled in while at Oelwein High School.
Jaxon is the son of Matt and Miste Weber. His siblings are Bryson, 14, and Presley, 9.
In high school, the homecoming events made up his favorite memories because “spending time with my class making parade floats and painting windows downtown was a lot of fun. Lots of memories and events happened.”
His extracurriculars, meanwhile, showed variety, as he participated in sports, business ed, FFA and other clubs.
Specifically, Weber took part in track, baseball and basketball; Business Professionals of America (BPA) and Distributive Education Clubs (DECA); Raising Student Voices Project (RSVP); prom committee; and FFA.
Track has been his favorite activity, he said, because of the connections he has made at practices and meets. “I have made several bonds with students and coaches from different schools!”
It was also on the track oval that he earned two varsity letters.
In business ed, Weber qualified for the 2023 National BPA competition in the areas of Device Configuration and Troubleshooting, and Computer Network Technology.
He earned his Greenhand Degree through FFA.
After high school, he plans to attend a yet-to-be-determined community college for track while pursuing an engineering transfer program before moving on to Iowa State or Iowa for a bachelor’s in electrical and computer engineering.