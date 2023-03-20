Oelwein High School senior Ray Gearhart will cherish time spent with friends and the many milestones he achieved in cross country as he looks to continue his academic and running career at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC).
Ray’s parents are Jason and Michelle Gearhart. His siblings are Libby, a junior, and Sara, a fifth-grader.
In cross country, he qualified for state three times individually and twice with the team, in addition to the team winning the school’s first conference and district (state qualifying meet) championship in 2022.
Cross country and baseball tied for his favorite activity.
Ray earned all-conference honors in baseball and cross country, all-district in baseball and track, and all-state in cross country.
In addition to baseball and cross country, he participated in basketball, track, choir, Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and FFA.