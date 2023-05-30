Recent West Central graduate Charlie Sieck enjoys running, playing guitar, watching football and spending time with friends. He earned co-valedictorian honors.
The senior placed fourth at Class 2A state cross country last Oct. 28 in 16:24.88, medaling, and improving his state time from the prior season by two spots and 11 seconds.
Sieck thanked a mentor in the running field after the state cross-country awards ceremony last fall, per archives.
“Most importantly, I’d like to thank Mr. (Matthew) Hageman, my old (West Central cross-country and track) coach. He got our program started, and he’s the reason I’m here today. He’s been a big influence in my life,” Sieck said at the time.
In high school, Sieck watched Blue Devils football closely enough to keep stats. He has fond memories of playing football during elementary recesses and physical education class, he told the yearbook.
He also participated in basketball and band.
In a yearbook survey, he advised underclassmen to “become a Cardinals fan,” and told the school publication that his greatest influence is Larry Fitzgerald — a former star Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and philanthropist-turned commentator.
He’s not one to brag about himself, however.
Sieck didn’t mention in his comments to the yearbook that he was named Homecoming King last fall. He told a reporter at the time he wished a friend had won.
Sieck was one of three boys the Maynard American Legion, Lundbye-Carpenter Post 245, selected to attend the 2022 Boys State, along with Brooks Ingels and Evan Recker.
“Nice, friendly (and) hardworking” is how Sieck described himself.
Charlie is the son of Joel and Jennifer Sieck and brother to Abby and Lincoln.
After high school, he plans to study engineering at Iowa State University.