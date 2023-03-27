North Fayette Valley senior Abigail Schmitt participated in golf and volleyball, and will treasure the memories from volleyball and “life lessons that will stick with me forever.”
Perhaps that includes the memory of her team winning the Upper Iowa Conference title.
That’s the same North Fayette Valley volleyball team that, two Octobers ago, wrested the 2021 Upper Iowa Conference championship from 2020 title-holders West Central in a five-set battle, ending league play 8-0, as the Blue Devils had the prior season. It was the combined school’s first UIC title since North Fayette won the UIC laurels in 2008.
Another court proved memorable for Schmitt.
“My favorite memory was getting woken up very early in the morning to the sounds of a trumpet, various noise makers, and people with Halloween face masks on to let me know I had made homecoming court,” Schmitt said.
National Honor Society inducted her.
Among her unmentioned honors, Schmitt was selected as Miss West Union, serving at the 2022 Fayette County Fair.
Outside of school, she was a member of the Fayette Firecrackers 4-H Club, won a junior showmanship trophy and has had state-fair qualifying projects, per archives. She served on the 4-H County Council in 2020-21 and the Citizenship Group in 2020 and has volunteered in the community.
Abigail’s parents are Katrina and Craig Schmitt, and her brother is Aidan Schmitt.
After high school, she plans to attend the University of Iowa to major in the radiation sciences.