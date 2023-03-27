Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.