Senior Benton Hyde has been a three-sport athlete for Wapsie Valley, earning varsity letters in basketball — his top pick — along with baseball and golf. He plans to study graphic design.
Basketball was his favorite activity, particularly his senior season of it, “Because I love playing the game!” he noted. He has stuck with basketball and baseball for four seasons each so far, counting summer of eighth grade for baseball, and he golfed in ninth, 10th and 11th grades.
The son of Tom and Annette Hyde, Benton has two siblings, his twin sister Ashlyn, and Gavin.
Benton plans to complete the graphic design program at Hawkeye Community College.