Recent West Central graduate Carysa Molyneux will remember “graduating early” and plans to “go to college,” she told the high school yearbook.
Determined, assertive and loyal is how she describes herself. Her parents are Chris and Tabitha Molyneux. She lists her mom as her greatest influence. Her siblings are Tayton, Brady and Kaiya.
Carysa enjoys being with friends and working. Among her prized possessions are her computer and promise ring. She listed a secret ambition to “be a surrogate mother.”
To underclassmen, she advised, “Keep your head down and push through.”