West Central High School senior Amyah “Mya” Bender will remember “listening to all of Mr. Huckins’ stories in middle school.”
Mya credits her parents, Ryan and Sarah Bender, as her greatest influence, in a school yearbook survey. Her siblings are Harlow and Cael.
Music, baking, reading and hanging out with friends are favorite hobbies for the senior who says she couldn’t live without “my cats.”
With her car as her prized possession, her secret ambition is to “go off the grid in the mountains.”
Adventurous, funny and spontaneous is how she describes herself.
She plans to study biology with an emphasis in pre-med at Wartburg College, then attend medical school to become a pediatrician.