Recent West Central graduate Seth Brehme enjoys hunting, fishing, camping and working on cars.
He described as memorable “when my car lit on fire,” in a school yearbook survey.
As a senior football player on the Blue Devils’ offensive line, he was voted honorable mention in 8Man-3 for all-Oelwein Daily Register selections.
Seth is the son of Terra Lamphier and the late Shawn Brehme. His siblings are Sandler and Jolon.
He values his dad’s keychain, he said.
Seth aspires to get a good-paying job and own a house. One day, he would like to professionally ride dirt bikes.
To underclassmen, he advised, “Make long-lasting friendships that mean something.”