After being on the honor roll and graduating in January from Wapsie Valley High School, Amelia Meyers is now taking online classes to obtain a license to sell real estate.
She enjoyed managing football under the Friday night lights: “It was a great atmosphere to be in.”
Meyers played basketball her freshman and sophomore year, in addition to football-managing from freshman through junior year.
Describing a memory that stood out to her, Meyers wrote, “Standing on the side of the road after school watching my best friend’s car burst into flames as everyone drove by and just waved.
“We don’t know exactly why it started on fire, something to do with the engine, and then finally someone stopped and called the fire department for us.
“We had no clue what to do, and when we are in uncomfortable situations we just laugh,” Meyers wrote. “To this day, there is still a burn mark on the ground where it was.”