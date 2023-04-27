West Central senior Cailey Miller says her memorable moments were “family reunions” and after high school she intends to work with animals.
She named drawing as a hobby and said she could not live without “my family, my animals, my friends (and) my boyfriend.”
“Trustworthy, imaginative (and) thoughtful,” is how she described herself in a school yearbook survey.
Cailey is the daughter of Cindy and Dan Miller and sister to Felicia, Michael, Marcus, Ciara, Joseph, Jesus, Carley, Clara, David, Daniel and Douglas.
Her secret ambition is to travel. According to a June 2019 photo of Cailey from Party in the Park, she has a hidden talent for Jenga.
To underclassmen, she advised in a yearbook survey: “Use your time wisely and don’t be afraid to ask for help.”