Wapsie Valley senior Jayden Wagner enjoyed the afterglow of choir contests.
“Coming home from the choir contests and singing with everyone and how high the energy was,” Wagner described as a cherished memory.
She took part in choir all four years and was in the school musical in her freshman and junior years.
As for a prized activity, Wagner selected wrestling management. She managed wrestling her freshman, sophomore and senior years and managed football junior and senior years. Winter of her junior year, she went from the mat room to the gym to cheer for basketball.
Her mom and step-dad are Jodi Morse and Mike Morse.
Wagner plans to attend Hawkeye Community College before transferring to Wartburg.