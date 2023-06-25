Oelwein High School’s cross country program provided 2023 graduate Ella Schunk with both a best-loved recollection as well as a favorite activity during her time in Huskies purple and gold.
“My favorite high school memory was being at state cross country,” she observed, in reference to supporting the boys team’s back-to-back state appearances. “It was great to watch the boys realize their goals and dreams. Also, this year, the turnout of students from the school to support the boys in Fort Dodge was really cool.”
More than just an avid spectator, however, Schunk also explained how her participation in the same endeavor left her with many additional positive experiences.
“My favorite high school activity was cross country,” she noted. “I loved the team and the atmosphere at all of the meets. It may not always be the most fun sport, but it was always the greatest team sport.”
Though a favorite, running was just one of numerous high school activities for Schunk; a more complete list would also mention her participation in softball, basketball, and the school musical, in addition to Concert Choir, Belle Voce, Student Council, RSVP and copious church activities.
An excellent student, as well, and member of the National Honor Society, her post-secondary educational plans are correspondingly ambitious, as Schunk indicated her intentions to attend the University of Iowa to earn her bachelor’s degree in psychology before completing graduate studies in sports psychology.