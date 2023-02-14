Oelwein High School Class of 2023 member Lauren Reagan hopes to continue her studies by learning to teach English abroad.
Lauren’s parents are Chet Reagan and Dawn Welter. She has two older siblings, Talon and Madelyn Reagan.
Recalling high school, Lauren enjoyed bonding with cheerleading coach Jamie Knowles.
Reagan took part in cheerleading for both wrestling and football and picked this activity as her favorite in high school.
“Jamie Knowles is the best coach you could ask for and she made the entire experience enjoyable,” Reagan said.
Her junior year, Reagan took three college classes through Northeast Iowa Community College.
“Whenever it was an off day for the classes, I would have six study halls in one day,” she explained.
At these times, “I would be in the library with Jamie talking her ear off the whole day. She had no choice but to listen!”
After high school, Reagan plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa and major in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL).
“I will go abroad to different countries year after year to work. My top countries I want to visit/work in are South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Singapore and Thailand,” Reagan said.