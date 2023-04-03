Wapsie Valley senior Jaxson Kuhlmann, who participated in football, baseball, track and basketball, chose football and shop class as highlights.
Football, Kuhlmann said, was his top memory because of assistant coach “Tony Foster and all his antics at practice.”
Kuhlmann was named to the 2022 All-Oelwein Daily Register defensive first team for Class A-3 in December with 13 solo tackles and 22 total.
“Jaxson came back from injury to become a good player for us. He worked hard to get where he is and is a great teammate that made others around him better,” head coach Duane Foster said, per archives.
Shop class with teacher Cain Cushion won Kuhlmann’s vote for top activity, “because it’s just fun to be around my friends,” he said.
Jaxson’s parents are Kent and Wendy Kuhlmann. His siblings are Zach (Kerrigan) and Jake (Abby) Kuhlmann.
After graduation, he intends to study to work as an electrician.