North Fayette Valley senior Alexis Steffens will cherish the bond with cross country teammates, as well as performing for a crowd and medaling twice at the State Dance and Drill Team Championships in December. A member of the 2022 Champion FFA Iowa Dairy Cattle Evaluation Team, Steffens will be pursuing pre-veterinary studies at Iowa State.
Throughout high school, she participated in track, cross country, drill team, FFA and 4-H, which included showing cattle, as described.
Competing at the 2023 State High School and College Dance and Drill Team Championships was her favorite memory.
“I loved the thrill of performing in front of a large crowd,” Steffens said.
The TigerHawks earned two trophies, a third-place in Class Seven Pom and fifth-place in Class Four Hip Hop at the 2023 state championships, which occurred in December 2022.
The connections forged as an endurance athlete in cross country made it her favorite activity.
“I cherish the bond I made with my teammates as we endured many long, challenging runs,” Steffens said.
After the cross country season ended, seven girls from the TigerHawks team including Steffens completed a 24-hour run challenge, in which they met at a teammate’s house and attempted to all run one mile around town together each hour for 24 hours.
“Every time we finished a mile we would go back to her house to watch movies, eat snacks, play games, and do anything to keep ourselves awake. We repeated this every hour and finished the next morning with only three girls left — me and the two other senior girls,” Steffens said.
In addition to the above accomplishments, Steffens lettered in track and cross country, was awarded academic all-state honors and attained gold honor roll since her freshman year.
The National Honor Society inducted her, and she served as 2022-23 NFV FFA secretary.
Her parents are Aric and Wendy Steffens and her little sister is Delainee. “Our family is complete with our dog, Sully, and our cats, Boo and Chester,” Steffens added.
She will further delve into her passion for creatures great and small at Iowa State University, where she plans to major in animal science, minor in business and begin some of the pre-veterinary requirements.
In grad school at Iowa State’s College of Veterinary Medicine, she intends to study mixed animal practice.