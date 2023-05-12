A memorable moment for West Central senior Kimberly Thomas was “missing prom to go to a convention in Des Moines,” she told the yearbook.
Kind, introverted and organized is how Thomas described herself. She enjoys video games, knitting and crocheting, and one day hopes to be a successful video game streamer.
Thomas earned an academic achievement award, which requires a 3.5 grade point average, and is graduating with highest honors, as announced in a school awards ceremony on May 9.
Kim’s parents are Ashley Robertson and Jeremy Thomas. Her mom, she said, is her greatest influence. Her siblings are Kathryn and Jaenny Thomas.
To underclassmen, she advised: “Don’t let anxiety make you miss out on all the fun parts of high school!”
She plans to “live a happy and fulfilling life.”