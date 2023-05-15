Wapsie Valley volleyball qualifying for the state tournament three out of four years formed a high school memory recent graduate Sydney Matthias will cherish.
For her favorite activity, Matthias narrowed it to “the various sports I participated in,” listing, volleyball and basketball, four years each; softball, five years; and a year each of golf and track.
Matthias was named to 1A and 2A All-State volleyball teams and the 2A All-State softball team.
Matthias was also named Iowa Girls second-team all-state and Iowa Girls Coaches Association Northeast district after collecting 914 assists, 313 digs, 58 aces, 118 kills and 21 total blocks.
She broke the 2,000-career assist mark while helping the Warriors to their third state tournament in four seasons, per archives.
“We had some great accomplishments,” Matthias said of her sports, noting she enjoyed “the time I spent with friends.”
Matthias participated in Student Ambassadors, 4-H and FFA, earning an Iowa FFA Degree.
In addition, she was the 2022 Bremer County Fair Queen.
A longtime livestock showman, Matthias has assisted in the Bacon Buddies, a hog show that lets individuals with special needs showcase their talents, archives show.
Sydney is the daughter of Aaron and Mischa and sister to Andrew Matthias.
Post-high-school, she plans to study animal science at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids while playing on their volleyball team.