Academics, running and the arts have led to honors for Maria Gruman. Moreover, connections from FFA have stood out for the Starmont senior, who intends to major in animal science at Iowa State University.
Maria is the daughter of Charlie and Cassie Gruman and has a younger brother, Jacen.
FFA was her favorite activity, Gruman said, because of the “many connections and memories made with people from my chapter.”
“When ag teacher Mrs. (Tatum) Rau dressed up in a corn costume and told corny jokes all day” was Gruman’s cream-of-the-crop memory.
She has lettered in cross country, track, band, choir and speech, continuing to be active in those along with softball, FFA and National Honor Society, which inducted her.
Gruman has maintained placement on the academic honor roll all four years of high school.