Being involved in choir, Wapsie Valley senior Kathryn Garlow enjoyed how choral director Abbie (Jones) Fyfe infuses fun into the atmosphere.
“Choir,” is her favorite class, Garlow said, “because it is (more fun) than all the other classes. Our teacher makes it fun,” Garlow said of Fyfe, noting they play games along the way while learning.
Attending prom her sophomore year with friends was Garlow’s favorite memory.
Kathryn’s parents are David and Anna. She has three older siblings, David, Anna and Ethan, and a younger sister, Emmy.
After high school, Kathryn plans on working with children, likely in a daycare setting.