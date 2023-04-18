Sarah Peti selected the women’s choir, Belle Voce, as her favorite activity while attending Oelwein High School. In addition, the senior created a program to support other students, and, post-graduation, plans to study social work.
She chose Belle Voce since she enjoyed spending time with vocal music teacher Darci Fuelling and “because I always feel welcomed,” Peti wrote.
Her top memory was “spending time with Mrs. (Jennifer) Steege. I enjoy talking about life and getting guidance from her,” she wrote.
She participated in volleyball and golf, also volunteering toward Silver Cord honors.
As a volunteer project, Peti created a program called Financial Support For Students (FSFS) at OHS, which helps fund student needs.
What constitutes a need, as it pertains to the FSFS program, is determined by working individually with students, according to Oelwein Schools family and student services director Barb Schmitz.
“Sarah did an outstanding job of thinking outside the box with her Senior Seminar project,” Schmitz said. “Problem solving issues is one of the most important soft skills we can give our youth.”
Sarah is the daughter of Michele Peti and the late Jeremy Peti, who died June 1, 2019.
After high school, she plans to study social work in a Kirkwood Community College program in order to transfer to the University of Iowa.