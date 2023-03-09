Cheer, tumbling, FFA and the American Legion Auxiliary afforded honors and opportunities to Oelwein High School senior Elizabeth Recker, who chose dance at the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) as her favorite activity.
“The learning, performing and friendship connections,” Recker said, stood out at NIDA.
During senior homecoming week, Recker made some of her favorite memories, as well.
Elizabeth is the daughter of Jamie and Amy Recker and sister to Jason Recker.
FFA awarded Recker her first high school honors as a freshman, for top strawberry sales and the Star Greenhand award. She was later elected FFA vice-president as a junior and president as a senior.
Recker also put further study toward her demonstrated sales aptitude, joining the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA).
She took part in cheer for football and wrestling. Sophomore year, she lettered in cheerleading and captained the JV wrestling cheer team. Senior year, she was selected to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside classmate Kaitlyn Pattison. They were the only two from Iowa selected.
Recker competed through Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics. Junior year, she earned National Second Place Overall through the U.S. Tumbling Association. The summer before her freshman year, July 2019, she won National First Place Overall in the USTA contest through the Moser School.
Recker lifted her voice in the OHS choir and women’s choir, Belle Voce.
She attended Girls State through the American Legion Auxiliary held in June 2022, the summer after her junior year.
After high school, she plans to major in business marketing and minor in dance at the University of Iowa, then proceed to law school.