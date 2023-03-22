Wapsie Valley senior Cannon Joerger will cherish wrestling at the 1A State Duals on Feb. 4 in Coralville, where he contributed one of four 3-0 scores to the Warriors’ fifth-place trophy. He is pursuing studies in carpentry.
At state duals, he garnered two pins and a 6-5 decision.
Leading up, at the 1A District 6 championship Feb. 11 in Monona, Joerger was one of three Warriors to win individual championships.
He earned varsity letters in both football and wrestling.
Moreover, he was having fun. He chose hanging out with friends at practices for football and wrestling, along with lifting, as his most enjoyable activities.
In football last fall, Joerger made the All-ODR second team A-3 for defense with 31 tackles, 20 solo tackles and two sacks.
Although he didn’t mention it, Joerger’s fellow Warriors chose him as Homecoming King last Sept. 18. Days later, on ag (drive-your-tractor) day of Homecoming Week, he joined classmate Casey O’Donnell in driving riding lawnmowers to school from Readlyn.
His parents are Chris and Angie Joerger and sisters are Lakin and Mikenna.
Joerger is enrolled in the Carpentry Program at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar.