Memorable moments for West Central senior GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard were from the freshman-year musical “All Shook Up,” as well as from football cheer and prom experiences junior year.
“Ambitious, creative (and) outgoing,” is how she described herself.
She has been involved in West Central cheerleading, drama, large group speech, individual speech, band and choir.
Outside of school, she has been involved in Junior FireFighters and Girl Scouts, and has helped make Kaiden’s Cots and helped with Kaiden’s Memorial Ride.
Honors and awards have included 2022 Miss Westgate, 2022 West Central Homecoming Court, QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Program, Merit Vocal Music Award, Miss Creative Cheer Award, Excellence in Academic Achievement, Most Improved Statistician Football Award, Wonder Girl Football Award, and Laffy Taffy Cheer Award for being positive, outgoing and a critical part of the team.
To “be able to fully work on my car without help” is her secret ambition.
The daughter of Amanda Neumann-Birchard and Dempsey Birchard, she cited her dad as her greatest influence. Her siblings are James and Lillian.
After high school, she plans to become a counselor or English teacher.
To underclassmen, she advised: “Just be yourself. Who cares if they like the real you or not? One day you’ll look back at all the times you tried too hard and realize it wasn’t worth it.”