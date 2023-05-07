Though the excellence of her academic achievements is beyond dispute, West Central senior Maria Streif selected her participation in choir, rather than anything undertaken in the classroom, as her favorite high school activity.
“Over the years, I think choir has grown on me more and more,” she explained, in singling out a favored endeavor. “There is something so special about using your own voice and singing as a part of a group. Music is so powerful and can often express emotions that words can’t.”
Particularly special memories, meanwhile, include both “junior and senior proms” as well as “creating live waterfalls in the school’s auditorium my junior year for grand march,” Streif indicated.
It is in the classroom, however, that she has most assuredly left her mark.
A National Honor Society member, Streif has earned selection to the honor roll during each of her eight semesters, on the way to claiming her class’s top academic distinction in being named its Valedictorian. Also a KWWL Best of Class 2023 participant, Streif will, in addition to receiving her diploma, also be granted her Associates of Arts degree from NICC this spring. That outstanding college-level work also brought her recognition in being named to NICC’s honor roll in the fall of both 2020 and 2021 and in spring 2022.
A complete list of her school activities includes participation in student government while serving as class president between 2019-2022, in addition to band, UIC Honor Band (2021-2022), choir, Dorian Honor Choir (2023) and Meistersinger Honor Choir (2022, 2023), as well as speech (2019-2020), basketball, and, in 2023, golf.
Though still undecided on what her major focus will be—”I am thinking possibly biomedical engineering,” she speculated—Streif will become a Pioneer by attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville this fall.