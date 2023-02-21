Oelwein High School Class of 2023 member Lily King will carry with her fond memories of playing sports, singing and meeting new friends. She plans to study chiropractic care in grad school, as she said in June 2022 when crowned Miss Oelwein.
Her parents are Jon and Candace King and her brother is Jacob.
Choir is her favorite high school activity.
“I love the environment of choir and I love all the songs we sing,” King said.
After high school, King plans to seek a master’s degree in biology from University of Northern Iowa, then transfer to Palmer College of Chiropractic to study for a Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.) degree.
She is secretary for the OHS National Honor Society chapter.
Her high school activities are volleyball, basketball stats, softball, Concert Choir, Belle Voce and Silver Cord.