Recent West Central graduate Jadyn Rouse plans to study welding at Hawkeye Community College.
“Beating Janesville in football” will live on among his memorable moments.
Rouse, as a senior wide receiver, was named to the All-Oelwein Daily Register second team for 8 Man-3. He had 447 yards receiving and six touchdowns. Recently, he placed third in the high jump at district track in May. He also played basketball.
Rouse is the son of Jeremy Rouse, Kelli Kleppe and Brad Kleppe. His siblings are Bryleigh, Ella and Jack.
Rouse describes himself as outgoing, loud and trustworthy. He enjoys video games and fishing. His car, he says, is his prized possession.
“Do not procrastinate,” he advises underclassmen.