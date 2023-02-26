Senior Carter Jeanes says, while attending Oelwein High School, he most enjoyed sports and classes with friends. He plans to study criminology at Wartburg College while continuing to play baseball.
Carter is the son of Neil and Missy Jeanes and has one older brother and one older sister.
He kept busy with activities including football, baseball, basketball, golf, track, Concert Choir and Business Professionals of America. He served as the Oelwein student rotarian for Oelwein Rotary.
Among his honors, he was inducted into National Honor Society and earned All-District Honors for football, All-Conference honors for basketball, All-Academic Honors for football and basketball, IHSAA Student-Athlete of the month and Husky Booster Club Athlete of the month.