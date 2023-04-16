Memorable moments for West Central senior Alan Streittmatter include all track seasons, senior basketball season and Homecoming in 2022. He plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa.
Streittmatter was named to the 2022 Homecoming Court, although he didn’t specify it in a school yearbook survey.
Alan’s parents, Renae and Shawn Streittmatter, tied for his greatest influence with business and yearbook teacher Robin Fliehler, he said. His siblings are Evan and Addison.
Streittmatter enjoys video games, hunting, working and hanging out.
He describes himself as ambitious, sarcastic and committed.
His secret ambition is to climb Mount Everest.
He advises underclassmen to get an associate’s degree.