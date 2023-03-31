Singing in choir and leadership roles in band helped make those top activities for Oelwein senior Olivia Armstead, who plans to continue her high school emergency medical training by studying nursing.
“EMT labs and laughing with my classmates while learning new skills,” Armstead said, stood out as her best memories. She plans to continue training for a medical career by pursuing an associate’s degree in nursing at Kirkwood Community College.
Olivia is daughter to Becky Batterson and Howard Armstead and sister to Tyrone Armstead.
Her top activities have been singing in Concert Choir, leading the flute section in band, and “playing my instruments” which included setting the pace as a drum major in marching band.
Cheerleading during the football season kept her active, as well.
She was honored with election to student council, where she served as treasurer, and was inducted into the National Honor Society.